Login error after sending login information
-
Hello!
I got error "Login to server imap.vivaldi.net with username ***@vivaldi.net failed." after Thunderbird send login information to server.
I use password from my accont on vivaldi.net. I can login to mail.vivaldi.net with this password.
Imap server: imap.vivaldi.net
port 993
username: ***@vivaldi-net
security: ssl/tls
method: Normal password
What I do wrong?
-
@romdev
Hi, you don't need to edit any settings manually.
Enter your mail address, choose password or OAuth.
OAuth open a new window, for password just type it.
Check if your mail password is stored in the Privacy settings, if a setup fails I had to delete the password there.
Then add the account again.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Ok.
I recreated account. Same problem.
-
Hi,
Have you gained Webmail access already?
-
@Zalex108 Yes. I have it from my first registartion.
-
Have you checked the access through the browser?
Webmail.vivaldi.net
What happens?
-
@Zalex108 I see my emails
-
@romdev
Ah, I miss read your post, I understood you want to use the Vivaldi mail client.
You cant connect in Vivaldi but in Thunderbird.
Did you tried OAuth?
-
@mib2berlin
I want to use Thunderbird. Some times ago it was ok. Received and sent mail.
-
@mib2berlin How I can use OAuth with Thunderbird & vivaldi mail?
-
yojimbo274064400
It may just be a temporary server side issue that results in correct authentication credential being temporarily rejected. This may occur when:
-
exceeding the server's send rate threshold for a set time period
-
exceeding the maximum number of IMAP connection per user from a specific public IP Address
-
⋮
Unfortunately whilst the server may provided a descriptive error message not all email clients will show this.
Consider trying the following to see if this is the case:
- try setting up the account when on a different network, i.e. different public IP Address
- temporarily take other email clients accessing the same account offline before trying to setup again
-
-
@romdev
Hi, if you click on "Normal Password" arrow a list with "OAuth2" appear.
I can login with "Normal Password", no idea why this not work for you.
-
Thank You for answer!
It's not temporary problem. Error is about a month, but only today I find time to solve this
-
@mib2berlin Oh, I see this option! Thank You!
But this option present if account is exists.
-
@mib2berlin
I changed password, cretaed new account, select "OAuth". No error, no emails.
Also I did: new ip, restart Thunderbird
-
@romdev
Hm, I just installed Thunderbird to test this, I hate it since 20 Years.
Add account, choose normal password, connect and all mais there.
I am sorry but I have no idea why it not work for you.
We have many Thunderbird users here, I am sure you get it working at some point.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin
I try K-9 (android email client). Same error...
I change to OAuth2 and got error "OAuth does not support".
So this problem not on my side
-
@romdev
I cant understand it, I use K-9 myself on different Android devices, all working.
I know you not want to use the Vivaldi mail client but can you try it?
Enable these settings in Settings > Mail:
Then add the account first with password.
If it not work there we may get some information why.
-
Where is this console?
I can't create account with password. Now with timeout error (LOL).
I can create account with OAuth.
Hmm, one question: is password for account and password for application one thing? If no: where I can set password for app?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@romdev
Click on the mail icon in the status bar, the logs are showing there.
Using the gear icon you can save the logs to a text file or open it in the developer console of the browser.
The mail account password is your user account password for the forum for example.
As you can open mai.vivaldi.net the password seems correct.
Check this in the privacy settings.
Timeouts can happen, maybe just an server hickup.
You change your account password:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/user/romdev/edit