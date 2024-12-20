You can Press F2 / ⌘ E to open Quick Commands then enter a search term to find tabs which are relevant to that term.

Under Settings - Tabs, there is a workspaces rules section, cunningly hidden if you ask me.

This is would be more useful is by searching your open tabs, you could move the found tabs to a particular workspace or create a new workspace for them. It might also be nice to have a search option on the tab context menu but that's a stretch goal for this feature request.