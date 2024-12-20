Store Closed Windows and their tabs in the browser history.
-
dies_felices
This is a request that when you close a window, not only does it appear in the 'show closed tabs' menu but also a record of that window and all the tabs contained within should be listed in the history.
This could also store the number of times that tab was visited and when it was opened and closed. This could also include a full history of tabs that have been opened in that window, in case they were closed before the window.