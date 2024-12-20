Deleting emails in error
I've been seeing a really frustrating pattern lately when I start to delete emails from the Inbox of an account, only to have Vivaldi delete the previous email (that I've ready, want to save) without my clicking on Delete. It is just happening on its own, without any interaction from me. I have to open Trash and restore any emails that are missing. VERY concerning!
yojimbo274064400
@smuchnick, please consider providing more detail to help troubleshoot the issue. For example: sort order of message list view; steps to replicate issue; version of Vivaldi, etc.
mib2berlin Soprano
@smuchnick
Hi, OS version and mail provider would be helpful too.
Cheers, mib
@yojimbo274064400 Sort order of messages is date received, newest at top, viewing only Read version 7.0.3495.26
@mib2berlin OS is Windows 10, mail provider is Yahoo.
mib2berlin Soprano
@smuchnick
I use Yahoo mail, 4 other accounts and don't have this issue on Windows 11 and Linux.
You select a mail and hit the Del key and it delete a not selected mail?
This sounds like a UI/GPU issue, very strange, disable Hardware Acceleration in Settings > Web pages, restart Vivaldi.
This show the deleting of Yahoo mails with context menu and the Del key.
@mib2berlin unfortunately not UI/GPU issue I think. What is happening exactly:
- click on Mail tab in browser to review messages
- note items to delete, click on them and then click on Delete trash can icon to delete
- highlight a message to keep until status changes to from unread to read
- click on next mail in the list to highlight it, and while it is highlighted, the previous read message (that I wanted to keep) disappears.
Clicking on the view Trash icon reveals that the missing item has been moved to trash folder by Vivaldi. The only way to return it to my Inbox is to undelete it.
mib2berlin Soprano
@smuchnick
Hm, I am sorry but I use a complete different workflow.
I always work in unread, hit G to mark as read and jump to the next mail. All mails left and if I don't need them Ctrl+A > Del or in most cases Shift+Del.
I don't have enough mails at moment to test this, if I find some time I will send some for testing your workflow.
But I bet it is something else the usual subjects > Chrome Extensions.
They can really do strange things in Vivaldi.