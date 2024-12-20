Some fixes before the holidays - Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3557.3
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot includes some bug and regression fixes.
Aaron Translator
mathieulefrancois Soprano Patron Ambassador
BUG from last snapshot is here too: double tap to exit doesn't work.
Tlacitko ctecky v menu neni viditelne. V miste, kde ma byt je prazdne misto, ale když do toho mista klepnu, ctecka funguje. Nepomohla ani nova instalace. Mozna se jedna o chybu v prohlizeci. Pouzivam na Xiaomi Redmi Note 13. Dekuji za odpoved..
The link for Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3557.3, as listed in the right sidebar of https://vivaldi.com/blog/android/ is incorrect and results in a 404 error. The provided link is https://vivaldi.com/blog/android/android-7-1-3557-3/ , but should be https://vivaldi.com/blog/android/https-vivaldi-com-blog-android-android-snapshots-android-7-1-3557-3/
