Friday poll: Closing Tabs
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Hello lovely people!
There are so many different ways to close tabs in Vivaldi. Which ones do you use most often?
Happy holidays!
On PC , I use mouse gesture.
laptop , Ctrl+W .
Close button when closing more than 2 tabs.
derDay Supporters
is there another way than closing via mouse gesture?
luetage Supporters Soprano
@jane-n I end the tab’s process in the task manager and collect dead birds.
Middle mouse button click, the most fastest way. I also disabled tabs close button to avoid accidental tabs closing.
Double-click on some specific installation, where you don't have a mouse
Ctrl+wTip: Also if you need to close many tabs you can select them by holding
shiftand then
Ctrl+w
Due that I'm using vertical tabs with minimal wide, showing only the icon, the fastest and easiest way to close a tab is with the middle click. To open a new tab I use the mous gesture.
On mobile, using Vivaldi only occasionally to search for something on the internet, I usually never have more than one or two tabs open and therefore I only use the default mode without special configurations.
Aaron Translator
1.Close button on the Tab Bar;
2.Close stack;
3.Close Vivaldi.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
Mouse over the tab, click the 'x'.