Vivaldi Update Fails - Unspecified Error
artpoetryfiction
For close to a year my main computer has been unable to update Vivaldi using the in browser updater. Always fails with an unspecified error. Wasn't overly concerned, that machine is in a bad state, but then, with this last update my newer secondary computer also failed with this error. So then I download and manually install the latest stable version. Check the version, all is good. Run the Check for Update and it suggests I need to install the latest version (which is the exact same version I'm running).
Am I the only one?
mib2berlin Soprano
@artpoetryfiction
Hi and no, some user report this.
This can happen if Vivaldi processes are still running and Vivaldi tries to update.
If you have auto update enabled and the message of an update appear you don`t have to do it.
At the next restart it start the new version anyway.
Check chrome://settings/system if background apps are enabled, disable it.
Open the Windows task manager, close Vivaldi.
It should take less than a second until Vivaldi disappear.
artpoetryfiction
@mib2berlin I didn't say anything about auto-update, though that also fails in the same way.
I'm talking about a clean system boot, launch only Vivaldi, go to help and click Update Now.
@artpoetryfiction there are some threads about this unspecified error.
Try some of the steps suggested there and see if they helps