Widget disappeared
lavenderrain
Hi, I have the Vivaldi app on my iPhone 13 but one day the widget for it vanished. I tried to reinstall it and restart/update phone to no avail. I also tried to just save a desktop link/url to access it that way but it won’t do that either. In the App Store, it just says “open” rather than update or the download arrow from iCloud, so it is there on my phone still, I just can’t save it as a link or widget. Any suggestions? Not a big deal just kinda annoying. Thanks!
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@lavenderrain
Please describe what happens, when you try to add a Vivaldi widget to the home screen.