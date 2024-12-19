Why is this extension duplicate bug still present in stable?
@iamstonecutter
@iamstonecutter which was the thread? do you recall the VB number of the bug you have?
(from the screenshot it seems you only have one extension in the panel and doesn't seems to be duplicated)
@iamstonecutter
Hi, I think this was a different bug, this was duplicated icons in the extension bar.
Some extensions add itself to the panel bar, just remove it there with right click.
Just test it quickly and it doesn't come back if you use the extension.
@iamstonecutter
@iamstonecutter
Hm, you can report it to the tracker and I can confirm it get's added twice and add a link to this thread.
You can also report it to the extension developer, I am sure they are not aware of it.
No Chrome extension developer test in Vivaldi, I fear.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username, please.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
I guess this happen because the options open in a popup and not in a new tab.
I leave it installed for some time to test if it come back.