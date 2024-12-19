Quality issues(?)
-
Odp: Switching between normal and private tabs - bug or feature?
Hello, I hope the work is in progress and the nearest update will bring improvements. However, I have noticed signs of falling quality - sync haven't worked for almost two weeks, reader mode doesn't activate on websites other browsers show immediate option to switch to, there are minor hiccups with videos and bigger with ads blocking. As an everyday and heavy user of the mobile and desktop Vivaldi I would gladly not to have an anxiety before updates (like a year or two ago). I write because of good will not hate - simply noticed a potential need for more testing before release. It would be better to have a rock solid release once a month then few not polished (not speaking of security fixes OFC).