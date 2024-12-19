Incorrect adress of the new tab in extensions
-
ivansychev
I've tried some extensions with vertical tabs, and for everyone, the button to add a new tab opens the tab at:
chrome://newtab
while the tab on Ctrl+T opens at:
chrome://vivaldi-webui/startpage?section=Speed-dials
Since this behavior is in all extensions, maybe in Vivaldi you can change the address of a new tab somewhere? Since it looks different from the address in Chrome.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@ivansychev
Hi, Chrome extensions are developed for Chrome, if an extension touch Vivaldi's own features like tabs, bookmark, startpage management you will get problems.
Maybe another user have an idea but you can make a feature request in the section:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/185/desktop-feature-requests
Cheers, mib
-
ivansychev
@mib2berlin
Hey! Thanks for the answer!
Unexpectedly I found the extension “New Tab Redirect”, in which I set the address I need and now the plus button opens the same page as Ctrl+T.