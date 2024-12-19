iPad fixes and more – Vivaldi iOS Browser snapshot 3556.3
ahojo Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot includes a couple of fixes for iPad and other issues.
Thanks for the new version!
Please allow setting the snapshot as default browser.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@supermurs
Beta versions of apps from TestFlight unfortunately cannot be set as the default apps on iOS.
Thanks for your response, I have also Firefox and Brave beta versions on Testflight and those can be set as default.