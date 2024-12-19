newb issue.. External link opens Welcome screen
im just getting vivaldi set up after switching frm edge.. and i seem to have an issue where outide links to websites i am clicking... for exmaple a twitter link in inside Discord... is not only opeening up in the vivaldi startscreen.. its openign in teh welcome screen. forcing me to go thru teh openign welocme videos jsut to get to a startscreen taht HASNT opeend the link i was trying to go directly to.. as vivaldi Is set to default browser... i cant seem to kfind teh setting for this in customise.. or elsewhere.. if someone would plz..........?
(mod edit: title)
@BLoKcainE Close Welcome screen with Ctrl+W, restart Vivaldi. That should fix the coming up of the Welcome.
Do you use latest Vivaldi 7.0.3495.26?
@BLoKcainE Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
@BLoKcainE....... i will try thank you.... another issue since i started using.. i use exchnges for trading. adn a couple times ive had issue withe the liveChart.. on thier exchanges just suddenl;y goign black. .. everytthign still else works.. the order books .. alerts.. but i cant see the chart. but had used it fine for a WHILE first... BloFins support told me that browsers other than chrome can cause that issue frm time to time.. i would really prefer to do eventthtign under one umbrella .. for most part.. is there anythign you know of that may be causeing or potenially fix it perhaps.. ? a host setting of somekind..?