Unsolved FYI: Copy Icon in About Does Something New
The little copy icon to the right of About > Version once copied the Vivaldi version info. Now there's this dialogue.
"Create Event" + two icons: Outlook & Calendar
Clicking on Outlook icon does nothing
Clicking on Calendar icon does nothing
Adjacent to the 2 icons, there are setting dots (. . .)
Clicking on Setting dots opens a dialogue for a number of options including a history of your clipboard items.
Pesala Ambassador
@janrif No Change in the latest Snapshot or Stable version. This is what it copies for me.
7.1.3554.3 (Official Build) (64-bit)
7.0.3495.26 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Vivaldi is not my default browser at the moment so it may have reverted to Windows. I'll check.
Update: It appears to be synching with my Microsoft Account and that's why I have those options. Not sure what to do here. Doesn't really bother me.