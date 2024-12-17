How Smooth Is the Process with timescapebooks.com?
-
ShawnBurgess
I’m searching for a hassle-free publishing experience and noticed timescapebooks.com offers multiple services for authors. My biggest question is: how seamless is the process? Did they take care of editing, publishing, and marketing efficiently? Or did you find yourself chasing after updates and timelines? If you’ve worked with them, I’d love to hear about how smooth the overall journey was. Did they meet deadlines and keep you involved throughout?