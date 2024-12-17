Issues with Vivaldi Mail
I can't seem to search emails in my inbox nor send emails out. any suggestions?
mib2berlin Soprano
@carahermf
Hi, for the first issue check Settings > Mail > Server if the outgoing server is verified.
You can rebuild the mail search database, click on the mail icon in the status bar, choose the gear, rebuild.
I am not sure but I would select all messages before rebuild, before search too.
@carahermf If you use your new resgistered Vivaldi,net mail address, you have to wait until it is unlocked, this can take 1-2 weeks.
