Diğer tarayıcılarda giriş yapmış olduğum youtube hesabıyla videolar kaldığım yerden devam ediyor ama Vidaldi de videolar her zaman en baştan başlıyor. Kaldığım yerden devam etmesini nasıl sağlayabilirim?
