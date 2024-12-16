Unsolved Middle-click on feeds messages
Is there a way by modding, to "Open article" in new tab by middle clicking on the feed message title?
In other way, i want to middle click on the red arrow title to open the green one in a background tab.
@wld0102
Not adequately tested.
JavaScript code
(() => { 'use strict'; const waitForElement = (selector, startNode=document) => new Promise((resolve) => { const timer = setInterval(() => { const node = startNode.querySelector(selector); if (node) { clearInterval(timer); resolve(node); } }, 100); }); const getReactProps = (element) => Object.entries(element).find(e => e[0].startsWith('__reactProps$'))?.[1]; const openArticleFromRSS = () => { const messageBodyPart = document.querySelector('.message-body-part'); const htmlText = getReactProps(messageBodyPart).children.props.messageHeader.current.props.message.bodyParts[0].content; const parsedHtml = new DOMParser().parseFromString(htmlText, 'text/html'); const articleLink = parsedHtml.querySelector('.mainbutton a'); if (articleLink) { chrome.tabs.create({ active: false, url: articleLink.href, }); } }; window.addEventListener('auxclick', async event => { const treeItem = event.target.closest('.tree-item:has(.mail_entry)'); if (event.button === 1 && treeItem) { const subjectTitle = treeItem.querySelector('.subject-title, .subject-title-container').textContent; await waitForElement(`.button-with-dropdown-container[title="${ subjectTitle }"]`); openArticleFromRSS(); } }); })();
Thanks @nafumofu. It worked after some light modifications:
const escapedTitle = subjectTitle.replace(/'/g, "\\'"); await waitForElement(`.button-with-dropdown-container[title='${escapedTitle}']`);
Solved but I can't mark it, since i deleted the old account.