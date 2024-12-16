Feature request: show cached tabs when sync is down
dacavetroll
Greetings Vivaldi Team,
I realize that the sync servers are having issues and that it's being addressed. One thing that makes this even more of an issue for me is that V4A doesn't display cached synced tabs when sync is down instead just giving an error. As part of the retro for this outage can you add a feature req for better outage handling on the V4A sync client side?
Thanks!
-Aaron
