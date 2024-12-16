I see emails in my inbox, but cannot open them
-
Recent issue. I see unread emails in my Vivaldi Mail inbox, but when I select them, nothing happens. I cannot view these emails.
What could be the problem?
-
PPathduck moved this topic from Vivaldi for Windows
-
@Dexter77 Just to be certain, this is the built-in mail client and not webmail, right? What type of account is it - POP3 or IMAP?
-
@sgunhouse That's correct, the Vivaldi mail client.
I can go to Gmail and read them there for a while.
More info. Del Optiplex 9020, 16 Gigs RAM, i7 processor. Windows 10.
-
tcltk Supporters
It happens that I have such ghost email : headers, but nothing underneath. In this case it is surely a database problem in Vivaldi, but in your case, can you read them in Gmail ? Can you forward them to another address you have under Vivaldi email client to check that you can read them ?
-
I checked my email using gmail, and after closing Vivaldi and power cycling my PC (OFF ->ON) it seems Vivaldi mail is again working normally.
One poster suggested it could have been a database error in the Vivaldi email client.