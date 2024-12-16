I'm subbing to a lot of different RSS feeds. In a single day I'll get roughly 100-600 updates. There is no way I'm going to constantly read all of these, and I don't want to have to keep clicking the "Mark All Read" repeatedly.

Is there a way to just hide/not show a count? I would like to just look at the RSS feed when I'm ready and able to look at news updates, not have it pushed in my face that I missed 436 news articles in the past 8 hours because I'm working.