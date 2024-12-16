How to Hide "Unread" Count
I'm subbing to a lot of different RSS feeds. In a single day I'll get roughly 100-600 updates. There is no way I'm going to constantly read all of these, and I don't want to have to keep clicking the "Mark All Read" repeatedly.
Is there a way to just hide/not show a count? I would like to just look at the RSS feed when I'm ready and able to look at news updates, not have it pushed in my face that I missed 436 news articles in the past 8 hours because I'm working.
@xyniik As an alternative, you could mark all your feeds as read at one time. If you right-click on the "Feeds" header in the panel, it has its own Mark all as read option.
Thank you for the suggestion, unfortunately that doesn't really solve my issue. That's what I'm currently doing but I have the RSS feeds separated into folders to help keep things organized so in order to clear them all it's still 18 clicks that I need to do multiple times a day and just gets tedious. I just wanted to make sure I wasn't missing anything before I decided if I needed an alternative method for news feed. Thank you!
Actually, misread what you had said, using the header is better but still a little tedious to have to repeatedly do throughout the day, but an improvement from the the previous way. I'll try running with this a bit and see if it works good enough. Wish there was a way to just have it not count at all.
Thank you