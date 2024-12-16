How can export bookmarks from android version to a file?
-
Hi. How can I export bookmarks from Vivaldi android version to a file?
Please don't be angry, I couldn't find help page about it.
Exporting from the PC version will not solve this issue
-
Aaron Translator
@pda
It's a pity.
Currently, there is only one officially supported method, which is to synchronize to the PC through the synchronization service, and then operate on the PC.However, it is also a pity that the official synchronization server has failed in recent days. Unable to sync at the moment.
Unofficial method, if your phone is rooted, you can find the running directory of vivaldi and copy the Default/Bookmark file.
-
@Aaron Please tell me where this file is. Directory path, at least approximate?
-
Aaron Translator
@pda
In my signature:
/data/data/com.vivaldi.browser.snapshot/app_chrome/Default
This is a directory on an older Android phone of mine. It's Xiaomi Max 2, with Android 7.1.1 and Vivaldi 6.5 installed - They are all too old.
You need your phone rooted. Please do so at your own risk.
-
@Aaron Thanks buddy, you saved me.
I copied and restored PC version