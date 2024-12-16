Google meet bad compatitble
Even i switch tab to share, the initial will still mentioning sharing and the sharing one will still show "share this instead" after i left the meeting the mini popup still there and cant close it.
anyone can help? thanks
@Cattor Fixed in Vivaldi Snapshot 7.1.3554.3.
Changelog says:
[UI] Google Meet Sharing Header Stays After Leaving Meeting (VB-111909)
When fix gets into a 7.1 Stable can not be told.
Its ok, i download the version u provide and it working now, thanks!
how bout this? the bar will overlap the webpage contain instead of insert on top of it.
@Cattor said in Google meet bad compatitble:
the bar will overlap the webpage contain instead of insert on top of it.
A known issue. But you can close the hint about sharing by x-button.
the x-button is not functioning, is like unclickable
using 7.1.3554.3 (Official Build) (64-bit)
@Cattor said in Google meet bad compatitble:
the x-button is not functioning, is like unclickable
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
(VB-112577)
thanks!
@Cattor The hint can not be closed by x-button (same as in chrome).
But it should not overlap page content. I hope for a fix next year 2025.