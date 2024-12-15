Every time i close the browser all my non-pinned tabs are lost
-
I don't know exactly what's happening but every time i close my browser it closes all the tabs, i am barely keeping it alive by using sessions.
Is this related to the syncing issues or something else?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@SpikeSpiegel
Hi, no sync issue, my tabs are always there after restart.
Do you have Last Session enabled in General?
-
@mib2berlin That's probably the issue, whenever i open the settings it goes back to "specific pages", if i change to "Last session" and re open settings it goes back to "Specific pages"
-
@SpikeSpiegel Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
@SpikeSpiegel Ok I solved it
apparently perplexity extension was forcing it to open with perplexity (which breaks workspaces etc)
damn stupid extension
Anyway thanks!
-
@SpikeSpiegel Do you use extensions for tabs or startpage?
//edit: As i asked you had already found the culprit. Fine