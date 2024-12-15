What does VB-112363 fix?
From Change Log: "[Mail] With label dialog open, keyboard shortcuts still act on mail list in background (VB-112363)." TIA
PPathduck moved this topic from Vivaldi for Windows
fredallas Supporters
Hello @janrif
@janrif said in What does VB-112363 fix?:
@Pathduck I see you moved my question so where is it now?
@janrif I reported that bug in a Soprano build. Snapshot never saw the issue. It was about a dialog being open in foreground, and still if you pressed g or k, emails would get marked as read even though the open dialog should block keyboard shortcuts being passed through to the mail list.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
That thread is only to obtain the status of a bug report. It is not for discussion of them.