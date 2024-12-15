How to sync the open tabs of Vivaldi from Windows 7 to Windows 11
My old Windows 7 computer cannot switch on due to PSU failure, but I can take out the disk to read the files on it. There are 2 profiles (total 4 windows, close to 100 tabs) of Vivaldi on this old Windows 7 computer so its Vivaldi version is old.
Now I need to transfer all open tabs to the new Vivaldi version on Windows 11 computer, Vivaldi must save the open tabs in some files, is there any way to do this?
fredallas Supporters
Hello @leixiao
The steps on this forum may help you to transfer the info https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/14642/how-to-manually-backup-restore-transfer-your-profile-to-another-device
Before you give it a try, you may create a back up of Vivaldi in your Win11 computer.
Regards,
Fred D.
@fredallas
Thanks for the reply. The profile and settings have already been synced to the new computer, but the open tabs is not, any way just to manually copy the open tabs information to new computer?
@leixiao is probably a bad idea because the data are likely not compatible with the win7 release (5.6-5.7).
You should opt to use an extension as middleware, as OneTab .