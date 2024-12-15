Edit new profile?
I made a new profile. It did not ask about setting it up, just went right to home page.
- I wanted to name it so I clicked Profile Icon top right -> ?? but there's no edit profile - THIS is the location for editing THIS profile.
- I chose the Profile Icon -> Manage Profiles, selected Profile 2, but all I can do is delete it. Again. Missing EDIT.
- Settings -> Mange Profiles -> it shows a different profile list - this one does NOT have Profile 2 listed.
- I wanted to post the Vivaldi version so I went to help, check for updates - it shows I'm on the newest version available - the text is NOT SELECTABLE. WHY?! Make information SELECTABLE. 7.0.3495.26
- I this is the information age or broken tech age? Everywhere in tech everything is a disaster. I could go on about it but... oh and I just hit CTRL-B to Bold and it went to a bookmarks window?!! When editing formatted text, CTRL-B IS BOLD.
Vivaldi?
@Vivadil Click on the icon at top-right (the head), when you see the profile name, click on name, then you can edit the name.
@DoctorG That works - but - if you have a menu to select different profiles and option to manage profiles - there should also be a option to edit. It's in the wrong place, hidden, unintuitive and IMO wrong.
@Vivadil If you think such feature is useful, please read Request New Feature, open forum Feature Requests and post request.