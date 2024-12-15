Aggressive spam filter?
Over the last couple years I've been getting multiple crypto scam emails a week. I've tried setting filtering rules through the webmail interface but many still get through. I know Vivaldi probably doesn't have the resources to block spam intelligently like Google does, but I'm worried I'll have to eventually abandon my vivaldi.net email because of it. What are my best options?
tcltk Supporters
Most of webmails use Roundcube so that filters have close efficiency. I radically changed of strategy using alias. Vivaldi has alias but of weak force : from "[email protected]", mytrueemail is easy to find. I use Posteo (not expensive, lets say with "[email protected]" ) and create alias such as "[email protected]", "moderator_do_not_delete_it2@ ..." (posteo has different domain except .fr . Using Vivaldi mail client with the posteo account . In Vivaldi I create alias such as "[email protected]" to answer ( Posteo does not propose an email client). If "[email protected]" is overloaded with spams, I delete it and change it to a new email. It is much more than agressive, furthermore you know who was the source of your spams when you subscribe to a website.
@psaulnier configure the sieve filter on the webmail server (settings - filter - managesieve). As to what rules to configure, there are plenty of sources on the web ... so this is a good playground to work with AI search engines to give you hints. I have asked perplexity.ai what should be done as an example, see here ... hope this helps to get you going!
https://www.perplexity.ai/search/i-have-a-roundcube-mail-server-GrTwTxheT86gm6FMkFY.gA#0
https://www.perplexity.ai/search/i-have-a-roundcube-mail-server-GrTwTxheT86gm6FMkFY.gA#1