Some end of the week fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3554.3
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
In today’s snapshot we have a collection of small changes and also introduce delta update for macOS.
@Ruarí Thanks.
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
What a surprise, a Sunday-Snappy, while working on Sundays!
Sunday is the new Friday?
does anyone else get crashed when opening adblocker settings from adressbar only at forum.vivaldi.net (logged in state)?
Win10 22H2
DoctorGTesting
@derDay No such crash with 7.1.3554.3 Win 11.
"[Spatnav] Skips past the nearest and best vertical candidates (VB-100039)"
Thanks for this.
Folgore101 Patron Translator
@derDay said in Some end of the week fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3554.3:
does anyone else get crashed when opening adblocker settings from adressbar only at forum.vivaldi.net (logged in state)?
Win10 22H2
Yes i confirm. Which of the 3 options do you have active on the Vivaldi forum? I No Block.
Win11 23H2
derDay Supporters
@Folgore101
full block (with an exception for webmail.vivaldi.net with no block)
if you point me to the crashlogs location, I file a bugreport
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
@Gif2DI actually considered this alternative image for the blog post, which I took on my commute in the other day but I figured you might all be feed up with unicycle images now.
Folgore101 Patron Translator
@derDay said in Some end of the week fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3554.3:
@Folgore101
full block (with an exception for webmail.vivaldi.net with no block)
if you point me to the crashlogs location, I file a bugreport
It was a problem related to UBO that i had enabled for testing, i disabled it and the problem no longer occurs. Now even reactivating it, the problem does not occur.
I have no crashlogs file, the folder is empty.
@Folgore101 said:
It was a problem related to UBO that i had enabled for testing, i disabled it and the problem no longer occurs. Now even reactivating it, the problem does not occur.
that's funny, because I enabled UBO also for testing some hours ago but right after, I disabled UBO and it was disabled the whole time. and also if I enable it or enable and disable it, I get a crash
the folder is empty.
where's the folder?
Jumanjiii Update!!
Folgore101 Patron Translator
@derDay Here you will find directions to go to the folder where Vivaldi saves the Crashlogs files: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-windows/
Aaron Translator
[Spatnav] Skips past the nearest and best vertical candidates (VB-100039)
What is [Spatnav] ? This？
@Folgore101
beside the fact, that I get no crashreport too, I can work on if I tab out vivaldi. the UI comes back as nothing had happened. bugreport filed
@Aaron Yes. Spatnav is the internal short word in bug tracker.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Regression
Focus Page hotkey (F9) or Focus Cycle (F6) no longer focuses the Search Field/First Dial on Start Page, instead focusing the Start Page Settings button, if Focus All Controls is enabled under Full Keyboard Access.
Seems to be caused by a
tabindex="0"setting on the button element, it should be set to
-1
Reported as
VB-112515 Start Page Settings button is focused first if Focus All Controls enabled
Should be an easy fix.
If I click a link in an email with the mouse wheel, Vivaldi crashes instantly. Win 11.
@funkytoad No crash with click of MiddleMouseButton (Wheel) Logitsch M705 (no software) on link / 7.1.3554.3 Win 11 23H2