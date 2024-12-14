History not showing in panel
I've been experiencing an odd bug that seems to be happening more frequently. Browsing history will be absent when accessing it from the panel. I've tried closing the panel and reopening it again, closing the app and reopening it, but it will still be blank. Only when you go into history from the Vivaldi menu does it show up. It will then show in the panel there after.
mib2berlin Soprano
I cant reproduce this on 7.0.3505.114 Stable, system specs in my signature.
Please, always add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
@mib2berlin oh, sorry about that.
Vivaldi 7.0.3505.121
Android 14, Moto G 5g - 2023
It appears to be completely random. I'll go to look at history and for some reason it shows empty. But going into history in the vivaldi menu shows that it's in fact not empty. Then it will appear on the panel after.
Hm, I update to .121 but this was only a security update but history always shown in the panel.
We have to wait if other users can reproduce it.
@mib2berlin hmm, I haven't been about to get it to replicate on my end in a while now. I wonder if it has to to with deleting your history? If I notice a pattern I'll update the post.
I'm curious though, when you use the "home" button after being on a website, does your address bar also go blank? I'm able to get it to do that every time. I think it's only a thing when the theme is set to light.
