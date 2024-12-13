Since update
I have tried very hard to see if Vivaldi is going to fix the ability for users to go back to the old Vivaldi, and that was a monthe ago. And it seems like the browser is AI generated I cannot read my mail, because it's listed like AI. I wasn't having any trouble until the " Vivaldi Broswer" updated with the recent update. I wrote about this already. I attempted to go back as was inform to me and with no results, I simply gave up. But using the mail side of Vivaldi is giving me a Headache.
@Ja27CS2g said in Since update:
I cannot read my mail
What is the problem with your Vivaldi Mail?
You do not receive mails? Mail are not display in mail preview? Or what?