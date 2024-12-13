Website contest entry forms are not displaying
I've seen this on two different sites, both work fine on MS Edge.
https://snakeriverfarms.com/pages/holiday-smoke-spirits-giveaway?utm_source=PDM - Subscribed L4M (Active %2B No Purchase)&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=12-11-24 Smoke and Spirits Holiday Giveaway PM Send ( (01JES9CW6Z7GZBWNPQEKEQQPGC)
in Vivaldi:
In MS Edge:
@vidmpnw Tested 7.0.3495.26 Win 11 and i get all content.
Check your Vivaldi Blocker (Shield in address field) or ad blocker extension if you block too much.
@DoctorG I disabled all blocking and all extensions, restarted Vivaldi and issue persisted.
@vidmpnw Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@DoctorG Will do
@vidmpnw And after trouble shooting try hard reload with Ctrl+F5 and clear cookies.
@vidmpnw I investigated for Vivaldi Blocker feature.
In Vivaldi Privacy → Ad and Tracker Blocker → Manage Sources → it is the list DuckDuckGo Tracker Radar which hinders the display of the form.
@DoctorG I disabled DuckDuckGo Tracker Radar and the form displays now. Thank you MUCH.
@vidmpnw said in Website contest entry forms are not displaying:
I disabled DuckDuckGo Tracker Radar
Leave the list active!
Instead click on address field's shield and set Blocker to No Blocking and reload page.
@DoctorG Got it...thank you.