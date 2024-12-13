Notes not sorting properly in mobile
I'll attach a screenshot of me trying to sort by Date Edited. Notice the dates are not continously consecutive.
It's like it changes directions several times. It starts on a date, goes up to a date, goes down to a different date, goes up again etc.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@Crayder, please report the bug on https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/. At a brief glance, something indeed seems a bit off, so we'd like to investigate it more.
Let me know the bug number you get, so I can follow up.
@jane-n VAB-10548
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Thanks for reporting.
We have confirmed and assigned the bug.