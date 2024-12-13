Solved Friday poll: Pinned Tabs
How is everyone on this fine Friday?
This week's poll is about Pinned Tabs. Do you pin your tabs? If you do, which websites have joined the VIP club?
To cast your vote on the poll, visit vivaldi.net.
The results are in!
Close to half of you (44%) always have at least one tab pinned. Another 30% pin tabs occasionally, which leaves 26%, who never pin tabs.
Happy holidays!
Folgore101 Patron Translator
I voted "Sometimes, for a little while", comes in handy when i don't finish reading a page and have to turn off the PC, when i reopen Vivaldi the page is already there waiting for me.
Sometimes, for a little while.
Usually I don't pin tabs.
Pesala Ambassador
Always
- Mail Tab
- $TSLA stock price / $ to £ Exchange rate.
- My Blog Page
Aaron Translator
Never.
Because I always start Vivaldi from the backup profile.
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@jane-n My tabs are always pinned on the right-hand side, so it's clearer for me.
I have always-pinned tabs.
At home: the mail tab.
At work, where I have to use outlook and this use the web interface in Vivaldi, mail and calendar are pinned, plus in another workspace I have pinned the a group mailbox (ie again a mail tab) related to that workspace topic.
derDay Supporters
at home I pinned ten tabs. these sites (and the mailtab) I visit multiple times a day, of course vivaldi forum is one of them
btw: could the cookie lifetime for the vivaldi.net session a bit extended? every week I have to login another time
