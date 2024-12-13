Which files are synchronized with Vivaldi Sync service ?
-
Hi,
As we all know , the Sync service is currently available, and Vivaldi teams are working on it.
I'm just wondering : which files/folders are sync'ed, in case we would like to locally sync our stuff, using something like SyncThing for example ? 'Cause, if the Sync service is using a lot of resources on Vivaldi's side, those who can manage their browsers settings themselves may alleviate that use of resources, as well as decentralize somewhat their requirements.
I'm using an extension (Floccus) on Vivaldi to sync my bookmarks with others browsers, connected to my home Nextcloud server. It would be nice to have that kind of tool for other Vivaldi settings.
-
@GoustiFruit, all what you have selected in the sync options in the settings. Syncthing may be a good workarround to sync your userdata folder in realtime, but it don't have the backup function of Vivaldi sync.
-
Yeah, but I'd like to know what/where the files are. SyncThing may not be appropriate, but I think that it should be possible to sync the important folders with the desktop Nextcloud sync tool.
-
@GoustiFruit, maybe also work, if you have an NextCloud account it's a good choice.
Your data are normally in Windows
C:\Users\'account name'\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
You can see it with
vivaldi://about
in the adressbar, with this it will be listed where the folders are
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@GoustiFruit I do not recommend trying to sync your browser profile folders. You will run into problems, unless you know exactly what you're doing.
Especially for encrypted data like passwords, cookies and extension settings.
Different installs use different encryption keys. You will end up with broken data.
Running a third-party sync service against running browser profile folders is bound to make things very broken and difficult to fix.
Just wait for the Sync service to come up again.
-
GoustiFruit
@Catweazle Sure, but I don't want to sync everything in that folder ! Mine is about 9.7 Gio, with 91464 files and 21528 subfolders. Most of those files/folders are from the Mail folder, that I don't need to sync as I already have a backup strategy for those. And a lot of the others I see, probably don't need to be sync'ed.
-
@GoustiFruit Settings and data is spread over many files and folders in browser profile.
I am not able to tell which files should be copied to a remote share by you.
-
Then Vivaldi should give us an option to export/import the settings that are currently sync'ed.
That alternative to the Sync service would make us less dependent whenever it crashes. Or if, someday, Vivaldi disappears.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@GoustiFruit
Hi, we have an old feature request about to export settings, not all settings are synced.
It is tagged as PIPELINE, meant it is on the todo list of the Vivaldi team.
You can vote for it in the first post with the like button.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24801/export-import-for-user-settings
Open:
vivaldi:sync-internalsand explore it a bit.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: This make only sense if sync work, not at moment.
-
Indeed, there seems to be a lot of data to sync.
@mib2berlin said in Which files are synchronized with Vivaldi Sync service ?:
EDIT: This make only sense if sync work, not at moment.
Do you mean that, once the Sync service is working, we can see what files are sync'ed and where they come from ?
-
@GoustiFruit said in Which files are synchronized with Vivaldi Sync service ?:
we can see what files are sync'ed and where they come from
No, you can not see which "files" are synced. Internal browser data structure is synced, not files.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@GoustiFruit
You can see what is synced and explore the sync system.
By the way, 10 GB is way to much for a profile except you have many images/videos attached to mails, after some clean up my profile is < 1 GB.
Cheers, mib
-
I have a lot of old emails from current and older email accounts, and even though I already deleted a lot of spam and useless messages, my Mail folder contains 8.8 Gio of files :
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@GoustiFruit
Ah, I always delete mails I don't need, not using trash for example.
Anyway, you know wich folder should not be in a backup except you use an incremental backup system.
I used simply the copy command to do so:
cp -p -R -v -u source/ /target/
But I don't have done this for some time, test this before you trust it.
'Default/Mail/bfe494/2024/09/22' -> '/home/user/Dokumente/Default_Soprano/Default/Mail/bfe494/2024/09/22' 'Default/Mail/bfe494/2024/09/08' -> '/home/user/Dokumente/Default_Soprano/Default/Mail/bfe494/2024/09/08'