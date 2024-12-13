Solved Sync not working - please answer was you hacked?
Just a simple question, are our data safe?
luetage
@Costaz No hack happened. Your data is safe, secure, and happy.
mib2berlin
@Costaz
Hi, check the link on top of the forum, just an server outage but a long one.
Even someone could "hack" the servers, the data are encrypted and only you know the encryption password.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin did you remember the lastpass case, i d prefer to get a simple reply, yes your data is safe and we weren't hacked, pretty easy
luetage
@Costaz, your data stored is safe, the only issue with the sync server down is that you can't access your data in the server meanwhile. But your datas are also locally on your device.
Thot
@Costaz It seems to be an overload of the sync server, which means: too much data traffic that causes a hickup with the data transfer. New data splitters are being added in order to be able to bear the burden for the future, that just takes time.
I thank Costaz for asking this question as I was wondering the same. I have had my personal data taken recently during three attacks on three different corporate entities. I figured perhaps "in for a third, now a fourth."
I know members here are protective of Vivaldi, and I like it as well. But I cannot blame Costaz for worrying (as did I) since companies, especially information technology companies, can be quite hesitant to reveal that they were attacked.
Regards and wishes for a speedy recovery. Kyuzo.
greybeard
@Costaz
It is just server overload with more hits that had been projected for existing servers.
Building a database server was not an easy task when I was working and I suppose it is no different now.
There are so many things to consider and configure to ensure easy and proper access to the Sync database, not the least of which is your (our) security.
I could go on and put you to sleep but I won't.
Please just be patient and let the Vivaldi Team get their work done.
