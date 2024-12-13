Solved No InRelease file
Using Synaptic on Debian Testing I get the following error message:
Repositories should provide a clear-signed InRelease file, but none found at http://repo.vivaldi.com/stable/deb/dists/stable/InRelease
The mentioned site says 404. Additionally I wonder why it's http and not https. There is however a "Release" instead of "InRelease".
Any ideas?
It seems that Vivaldi's way (https://repo.vivaldi.com/stable/deb/dists/stable/Release and .../Release.gpg instead of .../InRelease) is not what Debian nowaday wants, but still accepts.
Judging from what is written at
https://wiki.debian.org/DebianRepository/Format#A.22Release.22_files
the text in Synaptic is not an error message as such, rather a warning (or nagging ) which I, as a user, can ignore.
Edit: I consider this topic solved for me.
@ghpy Please post your repo config file vivaldi.list.
### ### ### ### ### ### THIS FILE IS AUTOMATICALLY CONFIGURED ### # You may comment out this entry, but any other modifications may be lost. deb [arch=amd64] http://repo.vivaldi.com/stable/deb/ stable main
@ghpy Mine is:
deb [arch=amd64] https://repo.vivaldi.com/stable/deb/ stable main
The vivaldi.list was added by dpkg installed deb file from vivaldi.com.
@DoctorG As the file says, it was automatically configured. Because I had NO_PUBKEY problem with Vivaldi I deleted it and installed it anew today. So vivaldi.list is new. I moved the old vivaldi.list used before and it says the same (just two lines of ### less).
@ghpy Please wait, i will test this on my Debian Testing next hour.
@DoctorG Thanks. But maybe the https is no problem anyway. I noticed that repos from debian in sources.list and google-earth-pro.list are http as well.
That leaves the missing "InRelease".
Edit: Please don't waste your time on the subject of http. Seems to be normal, see https://wiki.debian.org/DebianRepository and I just didn't know.
@ghpy said in No InRelease file:
the text in Synaptic is not an error message as such, rather a warning (or nagging ) which I, as a user, can ignore.
Ah, ok. The we ignore that message.
Thanks for feedback on Synaptic.
@DoctorG Thanks from my part as well.