It seems that Vivaldi's way (https://repo.vivaldi.com/stable/deb/dists/stable/Release and .../Release.gpg instead of .../InRelease) is not what Debian nowaday wants, but still accepts.

Judging from what is written at

https://wiki.debian.org/DebianRepository/Format#A.22Release.22_files

the text in Synaptic is not an error message as such, rather a warning (or nagging ) which I, as a user, can ignore.

Edit: I consider this topic solved for me.