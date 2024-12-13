VIvaldi Stable vs Snapshot in terms of speed?
I wonder which version of vivaldi runs faster? if snapshot is indeed faster then i will consider giving it a try.
mib2berlin Soprano
@shojivrstrinova8
I didn't notice any difference in speed in stable compared to snapshot, if you use the same amount of tabs, same extensions and so forth.
A fresh install of the snapshot is maybe a bit faster, it takes time to load history and bookmarks at start for example.
@mib2berlin ok guess will stick on stable then
mib2berlin Soprano
@shojivrstrinova8
If you want to try use the Standalone install, installing over the stable mess up your user profiles.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin is standalone and standard has same speed?
@shojivrstrinova8 Yes. The installation type does not affect speed.