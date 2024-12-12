Video pauses
I already have a video playing on youtube, when I open a new tab on youtube and play a video, the previous tab that was playing pauses.
How do I disable this function?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Husky3511 This is not something Vivaldi does.
Probably just another of YT's little experiments.
Edit: Did a web search, found this that seems relevant:
https://www.reddit.com/r/chrome/comments/1e6zhv9/is_there_a_way_to_stop_chrome_from_pausing_one/
@Husky3511 I guess one of Youtube new experiments to inject ads in videos and hinder users with adblockers from watching.
Thank you both for replying, I forgot I had Youtube enhanced (extension) it has a feature that does this.
shojivrstrinova8
@Pathduck yes confirmed that it also happening on my chrome before, which also happens in vivaldi