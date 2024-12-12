Return to previous web page
Since the latest update I can't return to the previous web page. When I hit return the web page goes back to the beginning of the search. I just want to back up once, not start all over again.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Gompfer Sounds to me like you're clicking the Rewind button, not the Back button.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/navigation/fast-forward-rewind/
And the Rewind button should not even show by default.
greybeard Ambassador
I have mine (from ages ago) set to the "Backspace" key for this function.
Since I use a laptop and trackpad this is most effective.
Or these options:
Pesala Ambassador
@Gompfer Mouse GestureLeft is best:
Hold down right mouse button, swipe left
that is correct. I only have the forward , rewind and fast forward buttons. I don't have the back button.