I want the browser to delete cookies on exit
I want the browser to delete cookies when exiting.
I saw other posts that say I can do it in settings but I cannot find the option.
attached is a screenshot os settings -> cookies
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@MajdAD It's right there in your screenshot, top right.
It helps to read the help:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/cookies/
@Pathduck Thanks