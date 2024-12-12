The Sync service is experiencing issues. Our team is looking into this. Please check vivaldistatus.com for live updates. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Whatsapp and Telegram don't show unread notifications badge on icon in webpanel
-
claudiomarassi
Whatsapp and Telegram don't show unread notifications badge on icon in webpanel. How to fix?
Vivaldi: 7.0.3495.26 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
-
shojivrstrinova8
@claudiomarassi do you tried create new profile for this?
-
claudiomarassi
@shojivrstrinova8 said in Whatsapp and Telegram don't show unread notifications badge on icon in webpanel:
@claudiomarassi do you tried create new profile for this?
I tried now and not works too.