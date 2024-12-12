The Sync service is experiencing issues. Our team is looking into this. Please check vivaldistatus.com for live updates. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Any video does not react to a click on the full screen button
Hi, accidently I pushed whatever keycombination (uncouncious). Ever since, I can not set a video to fullscreen with the mouse click on the rectangle in the low right. This is for all and any services like youtube, ip tv, etc.... I can set fullscreen with f11.
Anyone heared of this and has a solution?
Thanks in advance !
mib2berlin Soprano
@Tapbeat said in Any video does not react to a click on the full screen button:
Anyone heared of this and has a solution?
Hi and no, I am not aware of a keyboard shortcut to en/disable this.
Does the popup is shown on hover over the rectangle?
This is YouTube.