Screen Sharing Google Meet
Hello, I recently switched to macOS (but the issue was also happening on my old Windows machine).
It seems the screen sharing yellow bar that appears on top does not go away when we stop screen sharing, even the X button does not work.
I have attached a video of what I mean. Tested on Vivaldi Stable 7.0.3495.23
dravenlocke87
@skullzboy have you tried restarting Vivaldi or clearing the cache to see if it fixes the issue? sometimes browser glitches like this can be resolved with a clean start. plus check if any extensions are interfering with the screen sharing feature.
Hello @dravenlocke87, yes I have tried a restart. I had this issue on my Windows machine and just switched to Vivaldi on a MacOS and still have the issue.
The only extensions I have is Ublock Lite, Bitwarden, Dark Reader, DeArrow and SponsorBlock.
I tried opening a guest profile and issue still occurs. That yellow bar just gets stuck up there and the only way to remove it is by duplicating an existing tab or closing the tab
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@skullzboy This is a known bug - already fixed in Snapshot.
[UI] Sharing bar on top of Browser window dead after leaving Google meet (VB-111628)
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/the-latest-changes-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3546-4/
It was not just for Google Meet.
It will probably come to Stable soon in a minor release or maybe you have to wait for the 7.1 Stable (no idea when that comes out).
If you want to contribute and verify the bug is gone, please download the latest snapshot and install it as Standalone - so as not to overwrite your current install. Then test the issue.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/83/desktop-snapshots