Minor update (8) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 7.0
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
This update includes security fixes from the ESR branch of Chromium upstream and other important fixes.
Click here to see the full blog post
Duthcorund Supporters
Herop Supporters
It would be rather helpful, if
A) The REAL Version number is added (I couldn't care less, what Chromium Version is) and
You would finally come to your senses to show if the «stable» or «snapshot» is concerned.
C) While I'm at it: I never understood, whern the Snapshot on my maschine switches to Stable!?
@Herop said in Minor update (8) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 7.0:
whern the Snapshot on my maschine switches to Stable!?
A Snapshot does never get a Stable version number.
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
For you Vivaldi users using Flathub who are wondering where the 7.0.3495.26 update is. I made the changes on a branch 3 hours back but I cannot make things live without a test build created by Flathub and there is quite a backlog on Flathub's buildbot instance right now. It looks like there was a massive rebuild of KDE packages.
So again, the lack of update is not a reflection on how much I care about Flatpak, it is just delays inherent in the system used to roll out.
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
@herop: This is the stable stream. Minor updates annoucements are always stable. There are no snapshot minor updates. They are just snapshots. All snapshots are here:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/snapshots/
All minor updates to stable are annouced here
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/updates/
Snaphot does not switch to stable unless you download and manually install over the top. For autoupdate this will not happen.
If you want the current version number for stable it is in the sidebar of the blog, or you can hover the download links on https://vivaldi.com/download/ and you will see it in the name of the package (see your status bar).