Account locked
-
Hi
I reinstalled the OS in the same Notebook, using a different computer name, and now it won't let me start the browser.
There are no other sessions open, just on the phone. How it can be resolved?
It appears that another Vivaldi process (1169) is using the profile on another computer (archppoo). Vivaldi has locked the profile so that it won't get corrupted. If you can confirm that no other process is using this profile, you can unlock it and start Vivaldi again.
-
I can't sync my Vivaldi account on my mobile device or PC where I'm using Deepin 23. I hope it's the same problem and they can fix it soon. It says on PC The sync server is experiencing problems. It will try to sync again soon. On mobile it says Failed to sync: Server error.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Loloto
Hi, other computer name, other device name of Vivaldi.
Check /tmp and .config/vivaldi/ for files with "Singleton" and delete them.
Cheers, mib
-
fredallas Supporters
Hello @Loloto
Would you please check if there is or not a lock file under the ./config/vivaldi directory?
Similar issue was solved in this other community post https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/103636/how-to-unlock-a-profile
Regards,
Fred D.