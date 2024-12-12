The Sync service is experiencing issues. Our team is looking into this. Please check vivaldistatus.com for live updates. We apologize for the inconvenience.
No sound notification
I'm testing Vivaldi inside VirtualBox and on a TUXEDO OS with KDE Plasma VM.
Unfortunately I do not hear a sound notification for emails. I checked the settings in Vivaldi email and in the KDE Plasma notification settings too.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Affabile
Hi, it doesn't work in a real install either, this is a very old bug, calendar sound notification work, email doesn't.
Cheers, mib
Thank you for the information. It saves me spending time trying to find an answer.