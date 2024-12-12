Is there a way to remove "Remove from toolbar" from context menu. I have removed my back button, by accident, twice in the last two days. I right-click the back button many times during the day to get back to a specific site or page.

I have checked the Menu Customizations, but it doesn't appear to be listed in any of the available menus.

It's easy enough to open "Customize toolbar" and then drag the unwanted tool from the toolbar in order to remove it.