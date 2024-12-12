-
I found a theme that works well with my eyesight. My only question is for my opened tab that I am working with the RED V shows along with name of the tab. I cannot locate where this is coming from in Settings. How can I not have the RED V and the address not show please?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Claptonfan Please make a screenshot, I do not know what you mean by "red V".
@Pathduck I made a screenshot, it's now on my E:\ I know not how to drop it in this answer, sorry.
oudstand Supporters
@Claptonfan do you mean the Vivaldi icon which opens the menu?
@oudstand Not egggggzactly. IT shows
Restore
Minimze
Reopen closed tab
Task Manager
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Claptonfan Crop the image in an editor so it only shows what's relevant, copy it and paste it into the post field.
Or use the Vivaldi Capture tool:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/capture-a-screenshot/
Or use the Windows Snipping Tool:
https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/use-snipping-tool-to-capture-screenshots-00246869-1843-655f-f220-97299b865f6b
Then paste directly from clipboard into the post editor.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Claptonfan OK good.
I assume you mean the title bar at the top of the window.
You have enabled native mode (by mistake?).
- Settings > Appearance - Disable "Use native window"
- Restart the browser.
The "RED V" is the Vivaldi logo by the way...
@Pathduck I knew the RED V was for Vivaldi!!!
Yeah, I am 100% a happy camper and thank you very much for your time. I appreciate it.
@Claptonfan, general for sharing images you can use an imagesharer. A good one is vgy.me (which I also use). there you can host your images and it give you also all needed share URLs to insert these anywhere, it's free. No account needed, free account (nick, mail, password) if you also want to host your images there.
@Claptonfan hey , i want that theme. Please tell me where you got it
@3dvs The theme I am using is settings/themes WARM WHISKERS TOO Hope you enjoy it.
