@Claptonfan Crop the image in an editor so it only shows what's relevant, copy it and paste it into the post field.

Or use the Vivaldi Capture tool:

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/capture-a-screenshot/

Or use the Windows Snipping Tool:

https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/use-snipping-tool-to-capture-screenshots-00246869-1843-655f-f220-97299b865f6b

Then paste directly from clipboard into the post editor.