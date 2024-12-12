With certain URLs, writing it in the address bar opens one of my bookmarks instead.

These bookmarks aren't necessarily even the same domain, but certain keywords might be mentioned in it. E.g. I try accessing, let's say, cats.com, then instead Vivaldi will take me to one of my bookmarks that mentions cats (perhaps somewhere in the URL e.g. bbc.com/.../cats-are-awesome).

This happens both when:

Writing a URL in the address bar and hitting Enter on keyboard

Writing a keyword (e.g. "cats") in the address bar and hitting one of the search engine icons below

The only workaround I've found (besides using another browser) is to first go to the search engine website, search for the site and then access it.

Android V: Android 14; SM-S901B Build/UP1A.231005.007

Vivaldi V: 7.0.3505.114