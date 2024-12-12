URL opens a bookmark instead
With certain URLs, writing it in the address bar opens one of my bookmarks instead.
These bookmarks aren't necessarily even the same domain, but certain keywords might be mentioned in it. E.g. I try accessing, let's say, cats.com, then instead Vivaldi will take me to one of my bookmarks that mentions cats (perhaps somewhere in the URL e.g. bbc.com/.../cats-are-awesome).
This happens both when:
- Writing a URL in the address bar and hitting Enter on keyboard
- Writing a keyword (e.g. "cats") in the address bar and hitting one of the search engine icons below
The only workaround I've found (besides using another browser) is to first go to the search engine website, search for the site and then access it.
Android V: Android 14; SM-S901B Build/UP1A.231005.007
Vivaldi V: 7.0.3505.114
mib2berlin Soprano
@mib2berlin I can't decide whether sushi is better or cats, but let's leave that argument for another time
I do understand that the address bar autofills the URL and items with a magnifying icon are search prompts. My problem is different.
As you see in the screenshot, I fill in the exact URL of the website I want to visit (even adding https:// doesn't help) but instead of going to that site when I press enter on the keyboard, it takes me to the first bookmark (and sometimes to a second one).
If I click on the item "kela.fi" on the results below, or just write "kela" and click on a result with a magnifier, it works. But even if I just write "kela" in the adress bar and click enter, it takes me to a bookmark.
mib2berlin Soprano
@mib2berlin well I think this is a bug just on my device for some reason
I'll try more troubleshooting, and keep this thread updated if I find something that solves this annoying issue.
shojivrstrinova8
@clade confirmed on my device